Wakefield care home with 'unsafe' recruitment procedures rated inadequate by CQC

A care home which looks after more than 130 patients, including some with dementia, has been deemed inadequate by the healthcare watchdog.

West Ridings Care Home, in Lofthouse, has been placed in special measures after the Care Quality Commission (CQC) identified several administrative failings.

Inspectors who visited the home in November and December found that its recruitment procedures were "not safe" and that medicines were not managed properly.

Some workers also reported that the home's culture was not "transparent or open enough for them to raise concerns confidently".

Inspectors wrote: "Staff recruitment procedures were not safe. We looked at seven staff files and found these did not contain evidence of thorough checks.

"For example, there were missing references and staff had been appointed without full checks made to ensure they were suitable to work with vulnerable adults.

"Where agency staff were used, their identity had not always been verified."

The home's leadership also came in for criticism, with the CQC report saying: "We found staff did not have clear enough direction as to their roles and responsibilities and some staff reported not feeling supported in their work.

"For example, some staff told us they were unsure of their job roles and what was expected of them and some staff told us they were not prepared adequately through induction for the work. Staff told us they did not regularly see the registered manager present in the units."

However, West Ridings, which is run by London-based company Advinia, did receive praise for the helpful nature of its frontline staff, with the caring element of the inspection being rated 'good'.

The report added: "One relative said they had been "overwhelmed by the kindness of staff" and when their family member had arrived on the unit, they "made them feel so welcome."

"We observed many interactions between people living in the home and care staff. We saw people were treated with kindness, respect and compassion.

"Staff showed they knew people well in the way they spoke with them and the things they talked about."

The home has been given six months to deliver significant improvements.

In a statement responding to the report, Advinia CEO Len Merton said: "Following our recent CQC inspection held at West Ridings Nursing Home in November and December 2018, we were disappointed with the outcome grading the home as overall inadequate.

"However, we were pleased that the “caring” element of the report was rated as good as our residents are the most the important part of our role, with the shortfalls being largely around administration and audits.

"We have since developed a robust action plan which we have progressed well to address the areas where CQC felt we should improve.

"We have met with CQC and discussed the report with full transparency and they are satisfied that the action we have taken is appropriate."