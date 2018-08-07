Wakefield Cathedral joins ultrafast internet revolution

Wakefield Cathedral is one of the first organisations to benefit from ultrafast full fibre internet connectivity delivered under the new Wakefield Gigabit City banner.

The cathedral is enjoying faster internet speeds and greater bandwidth as a result of the investment in Wakefield’s digital infrastructure.

CityFibre has partnered with NGC Networks to deliver the ultrafast full fibre connectivity to local businesses. Wakefield-based NGC is also helping to deliver gigabit internet speeds to companies in Huddersfield, Leeds, Bradford, York and Hull.

Wakefield Cathedral on Kirkgate is built on the site of a Saxon church, and a church in Wakefield is mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1096. The cathedral’s spire at 247ft is the tallest in Yorkshire.

Neil Holland, acting administrator at Wakefield Cathedral, said: “Since the installation of fibre, we’re benefitting from a faster, more reliable and cost-effective internet service at the cathedral. We’re very pleased.”

Several other businesses are also benefitting from Wakefield Gigabit City. They include Sheridan Fabrications in Normanton; CCL Labels, Castleford; Hawkswell Kilvington Solicitors, Calder Park; and Major Recruitment, Wakefield.

Wakefield Theatre Royal has also placed an order for the CityFibre network.

NGC Networks director Nikki Guest said: “Our role is to connect businesses to the Gigabit City networks, enabling them to take advantage of new technologies to improve the way they do business. Our partnership with CityFibre provides a cost-effective internet connectivity solution to meet their technical and commercial requirements.”

The company’s expanding portfolio of clients includes Bradford-based mail order business Freeman Grattan Holdings, The Family Fund, Timpson, Superbreak Holidays, Manning Stainton Estate Agents, Puma UK, Lowell Group, The Car People and Sharp Business Systems.

NGC Networks is listed in the 2018 Northern Tech 100 companies.