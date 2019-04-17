Wakefield charity launches thoughtful cards to help women with the distress of miscarriage

A charity hopes to break down the taboo surrounding miscarriage after launching a unique set of condolence cards.

The Wakefield-based Miscarriage Association launched the initiative to recognise pregnancy loss and help friends and family members know how to support loved ones.

The charity said greetings cards retailers offer products for almost every life event apart from miscarriage, despite it affecting one in four women who find they are pregnant.

The new cards contain thoughtful messages which have been approved by a panel of women who have experienced miscarriage.

Ruth Bender Atik, national director of the Miscarriage Association, said: “Shockingly, greetings card retailers stock a card for almost every important life event except one. These cards recognise miscarriage and give words to those friends and loved ones who can’t find them.

“Losing a pregnancy is heart-breaking and can be very lonely. Close family and friends often don’t know what to say, say the wrong thing, or just say nothing at all.

“The new cards have been launched to fill that gap. They may even become a treasured memento, the acknowledgement of the briefest of lives.”

The cards have been created to help the women and couples who go through miscarriage, ectopic or molar pregnancy.

Natasha Necati, who has had eight miscarriages, said: “When I had my miscarriages, people meant to be kind but I did have comments like, ‘sorry for your loss, but at least you know you can get pregnant’ and ‘don’t worry, you’re still young,’ whereas others just didn’t say anything at all.

“I would have loved to receive cards like these. I especially like the one that says, 'I wish this wasn’t happening to you. I don’t know what to say. But I promise I am here for you,'. It says it all.”

