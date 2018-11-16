Wakefield Christmas lights switch on: Sporting stars to kick off city’s festivities

Wakefield’s brand new Christmas lights will be switched on tonight by sporting stars and councillors.

Wakefield Trinity Players will help to kick off the festivities when they turn on the lights during an event in the Cathedral Precinct at 6pm.

READ: Vicious robbers carry out terrifying knife attack at village store



There are stalls and fairground rides setting up in the city centre ready for the big event.

The Ridings Shopping Centre will then hold its own switch-on event from noon tomorrow.

Heart Yorkshire presenter Dixie will host a whole series of entertainers and sporting personalities until 3pm, including X Factor finalist Holly Tandy, Wakefield Trinity players, pianist Brandon Fletcher and Castleford Male Voice Choir. Joining them will be dance studio Ellite Productions, amateur dramatics group Priory Players, Samantha’s School of Dance, street dancers Tia and Kai, and Wakefield Girls’ High School juniors choir.

The attention then turns to Pontefract on Monday when councillors are joined by the Haribo Bear to flick the switch in Market Place at 6pm.

READ: Hospital given permission to extend much-needed car park



Castleford Tigers will be doing the honours in their hometown when the lights switch-on takes place on Tuesday at 6pm. They will be joined by local councillors and community groups.

A Christmas Market will also run throughout the day from 10am. Ossett Christmas lights will be switched on outside the town hall on November 24 at 5.30pm, while Hemsworth has a whole day of festivities planned for November 29.

There will be a market and carol singing from 9.30am, with the switch-on taking place at Cross Hills Precinct at 6pm.

Normanton’s lights event takes place on November 30, with children’s rides and a Santa’s grotto from 4pm until the switch-on at 7pm.

Airedale’s event will be held on the same day, 3pm-7pm.