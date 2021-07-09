Wakefield city centre bank set to close down

The city centre branch of HSBC, on Westgate, will close its doors today.

A spokeswoman from The National Federation of SubPostmasters said: "On 9 July 2021, HSBC bank, Wakefield Westgate branch, 66 Westgate, WF1 1XB is due to close. This will doubtless be disappointing to HSBC’s customers in Wakefield Westgate. However, alternative banking provision is available to local residents at post office branches nearby."

It said the nearest place to access banking services would now be the Post Offices at Trinity Walk, on Kirkgate, and at Eastmoor.

Westgate, Wakefield

The spokeswoman added: "Each of these branches offers banking services - including deposits, free cash withdrawals and balance checks, as well as offering face-to-face access to government services, bill payment, foreign currency, travel insurance and, of course, postal services. There are currently 2,000 free-to-use ATMs installed across the UK post office network also.

"Post offices are proving vital to retaining people’s and business’s access to cash as the banks continue to desert the high street in order to cut costs and increase their profits.