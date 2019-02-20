Wakefield city centre building to be restored to its former glory with £1.4m refurbishment

An extensive refurbishment will see the historic Wakefield and Barnsley Union Bank building on Westgate, which dates back to 1874, restored to its former glory.

The building, due to open in May, will be the home of a new Craft Union pub, the Union Bank, as well as accommodating the Craft Union Pub Company support team and a suite of training and meeting facilities for use by the whole of the Ei Group.

Known as the Pub Support Hub, the scheme will generate 20 jobs for the local area, ranging from Office Manager through to reconciliation assistants and marketing assistants.

Simon Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Group’s ethos is to invest in great quality pubs at the heart of local communities; The Union Bank is a magnificent building that we’re very much looking forward to revitalising.

“Our people are the most important part of our business and this new space allows us to give them a base for the support and training they need to continually deliver exceptional customer experiences, share best practice and enhance their own personal development.”

The Union Bank will be Craft Union’s third pub in Wakefield, joining the Strafford Arms and the Raven. Craft Union, part of Ei Managed Operations, has rapidly grown to a nationwide estate of 285 pubs, since launching in May 2015.

Frazer Grimbleby, Craft Union Operations Director, added: “We were determined to stay true to our Northern roots when finding a suitable new site for our Craft Union support team, which is currently located in Preston. We’re excited about the local Craft Union support team working above one of our flagship pubs in the heart of one of our local communities.”

If you would like to know more about the vacancies available at the Wakefield Craft Union Pub Support, visit their website here