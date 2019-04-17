Wakefield city centre store will now remain open

A shop in Wakefield city centre that announced it was closing is to now stay open.

Yorkshire Linen Co, which is at the bottom of Kirkgate in The Ridings, had pinned posters around its windows in recent months to say it was shutting.

But they have since been replaced with signs reading: "We have had a reprieve, we are no longer closing."

It is even advertising for a new staff member.

The U-turn is a welcome change following the closure of many well-known high street traders.

Yorkshrie Linen Co, which was founded in 1993, selling home furnishings and has stores across the country including Leeds, Hull and Huddersfield.