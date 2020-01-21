Wakefield community come together to plant more than 400 trees

The community have come together to plant 423 new trees at Horbury Lagoon to create Unite Wood.

Members of the green-fingered community planted the new trees and over 2,000 crocus bulbs to begin the development of Unite Woods.

Members of the community all joined together to plant over 400 trees.

Coun Darren Byford, who organised the event, said: "We decided to call it Unite Woods as we wanted to unite the community, we are always looking for ways to bring everyone together.

"By planting trees it helps the planet and brings the community members of all ages together."

Sue Worrall, Wakefield Council's Countryside team, Horbury Phoenix Rotary Club and Christ Church Dad's club all took part in the planting and supplied the trees, which have been planted in random areas of Horbury Lagoon.

Coun Byford said: "We are already looking for our next site to plant some more trees and making small steps to improve the environment.