Wakefield Community Crafters calling for donations to help Australian bushfire animals

Wakefield Community Crafters are handcrafting animal pouches to be sent to Australia to help the thousands of animals who suffered in the fires.

Anna Natasha Howard and Sandra Keightley are running the project and looking for donations to be able to produce as many items to help the injured animals in Australia.

Thousands of wildlife have been injured in the bushfires in Australia. (Getty Images)

Record-breaking temperature and months of drought have fuelled a number of massive bushfires across Australia.

At least 24 people, including three volunteer firefighters, have been killed with more than 6.3million hectares of bush, forest and parks burned.

Anna said: “Anyone can join our Facebook group and join in the project we are aiming to make as many as possible."

The group is looking for donations of double knit acrylic yarn or chunky yarn as well as cotton on breathable material for the inner lining.

Joey pouch, nests and sugarglider pouches are among the many products being handcrafted.

Multiple drop off points have been allocated for donations of products and finished items and Wendy Nicola, from The Recycle Yard, has generously offered to pay for the cost of shipping the items to Australia.

The drop off points are: The Recycle Yard, Ossett, Spinning Yarns, Ossett, Mr & Mrs C’s, Wakefield, William H Brown, Wakefield and Cara Jane Crafts Magistrates Court, Pontefract.

The project was thought up between the 354 members in Wakefield Community Crafters Group and have all come together to help produce as many as possible.

Anna said: “We have all seen the tragedy and it is truly heartbreaking seeing the wildlife suffering.

“It’s amazing how many people have come together for Australia all handcrafting to help the poor animals. It’s phenomenal.”

All members are taking part voluntarily and welcome all new members who would like to help.

For more information or to take part visit the Facebook group here.