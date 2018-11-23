Wakefield Council adult education rated ‘good’ by Ofsted

Wakefield Council’s adult education service has been rated ‘good’ by Ofsted after it was told to improve last year.

The service was last inspected in March 2017 when Ofsted said it ‘requires improvement’.

County Hall, Wakefield

Since then the council has changed the curriculum and focused on supporting vulnerable, socially isolated, and disadvantaged local people.

The service received a “good” rating in all key areas covered by the report.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box said: “We are fully committed to providing the best services possible for our residents that can have real impact on their lives.

“I am pleased that in a relatively short time we have been able to make the necessary changes needed to drive forward the transformation of this service and that Ofsted have readily acknowledged we have the capacity and leadership to deliver swift and effective improvement.”

The report said leadership and good management had helped improve the service. It said: “Leaders and managers take effective action to address areas for improvement within the service. The quality of education has improved swiftly and is now good.”

The service was commended for its good quality teaching, and for supporting learners to develop their knowledge and skills.

It said a high proportion of those learners go on to progress to higher levels of study or better jobs after finishing their courses.

Rob Foreman, the chairman of the governance board, said: “I am delighted that Ofsted have recognised the significant improvements that have been made across the service.

“It is well deserved recognition of all the hard work which has resulted in such positive outcomes for learners across the district.

“I am confident the service will continue to go from strength to strength in the future following this positive inspection.”

Ofsted said to improve further more careers advice should be provided.

Coun Box added: “We will strive to continue to improve even further to give our residents the best possible opportunities.”