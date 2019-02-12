Wakefield Council's budget report approved by cabinet

A budget report proposing a rise in council tax and a review of council services has been approved by Wakefield Council’s cabinet.

At a meeting on Tuesday morning, Wakefield Council’s cabinet voted unanimously to accept the budget and send the report to the council.

The report notes that the council will face a £22.2m budget shortfall in the 2019/20 financial year, a gap caused by a rise in demand for council services, Government cuts to funding and increasing costs, such as inflation.

Councillor Peter Box, leader of Wakefield Council, said: “Our budget proposals reflect the areas that residents told us matter most to them.

“I also want to send a very clear message to those who may be struggling in poverty and deprivation – we are, and always will be, here to help.

“In spite of the challenges, the ambition that is driving this Council means we are dedicated and focussed on making this district a great place for people to live, work and visit.”

The budget will be presented to full council later this month.