Wakefield Council warns of tax refund scam

Wakefield Council are asking residents to be aware of a new council tax scam.

As part of the scam, residents receive a text, claiming to be from Wakefield Council, and are asked to provide bank details under the pretence of receiving a council tax refund.

These details may they be used to gain access to an individual's bank account.

Conservatives claim Wakefield Council's free paper 'ignores Ossett'

A spokesperson said: “We are aware of a scam where people are receiving text messages claiming to be from Wakefield Council giving a link to follow for a Council Tax refund and asking for bank details.

“We will not ask you for these details by text message. Please do not reply to these messages.”

For help with or queries about your council tax, visit the Wakefield Council website.

To find out how to challenge your council tax band for free, or for advice on avoiding scams, visit the Gov.uk website.