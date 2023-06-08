Wakefield creative writing competition for students with a top prize - a paid internship on AI literature project

To celebrate and support the launch of their new app, REP (Re-Engage & Perspectives), Integrity Media is inviting all aspiring writers to take part in a short-story competition for students aged 16-21.

The first two winners will be offered a paid internship to work on Integrity Media’s upcoming AI literature project.

The internships will be eight weeks in total, one week at Christmas, one week next Easter 2024 and up to six weeks during the summer of 2024.

Why should you be involved?

Integrity Media understands the pressure of student life and the struggles to maintain a positive mental state in education.

With the company’s unique ambition to create a platform to alleviate, understand, and support mental health and general wellbeing through literature, their internship gives two individuals the chance to gain valuable insight into the production and expansion of the company, and to be involved in the construction of a revolutionary self-help app.

REP currently offers a short-story writing programme as well as access to an online library of all their titles, all designed to increase the understanding of mental health.

In addition to Integrity Media’s AI internship, the top 40 entrants will be rewarded with a free copy of the memoir Mental as Anything by Grant Budge, author and founder of Integrity Media.

In addition, the top 10 will also receive a copy of Fay Granville-Hitchman’s memoir The Scorpion House, Mark Zanzibar Boyde’s novel Not All Flowers Face the Sun, and Grant Budge’s debut novel A Pact for Life. All of these books embrace Integrity Media’s vision.

All applicants must be between the age of 16 and 21 years old, and should submit a short story of up to 8,000 words about real-life challenges affecting young people today.

All submissions should be written in prose and can be a work of fiction, non-fiction or a mix of both.

Submissions should be sent to [email protected] before August 4 2023, along with a completed entry form at www.integrity-media.co.uk