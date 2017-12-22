Wakefield district pharmacy opening times

People are being urged to check when their nearest pharmacy is open over Christmas and New Year.

NHS bosses released a list of chemists’ opening times for the bank holidays.

Boots, on Kirkgate, Wakefield: 9am-5pm on Boxing Day and 10am-5pm on New Year’s Day.

Kingfisher Chemist, Kirkgate, Wakefield: 10am-2pm on Christmas Day.

Sainsbury’s, Trinity Walk: 10am-4pm on Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.

Asda, Asdale Road, Wakefield: 9am-6pm on Boxing Day and 10am-6pm on New Year’s Day.

Hughes Chemist, at Rycroft Primary Care Centre, Madeley Road, Havercroft: 9am-11am on Christmas Day, 9am-noon on Christmas Day and 9am-11am on New Year’s Day.

AS Carlton, Station Road, Ossett: 10am-noon on Christmas Day.

Exel, on High Street, Normanton: 8am-10am on Christmas Day, 9am-1pm on Boxing Day and noon-2pm on New Year’s Day.

Boots, on Beastfair, Pontefract: 10am-4pm on Boxing Day.

Asda, on Leeds Road, Glass Houghton: 9am-6pm on Boxing Day and 10am-6pm on New Year’s Day.

Boots, at Carlton Lanes Shopping Centre, Castleford: 10am-4pm on Boxing Day.

Airedale Pharmacy, Elizabeth Drive, Airedale: 10am-noon on Christmas Day.