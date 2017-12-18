Wakefield driving instructor’s new app for learners

A learn-to-drive app devised by a leading driving instructor has had more than 20,000 downloads.

Top tutor Richard Rawden created the ‘Learn to Drive’ app after seeing a gap in the market.

The Grade A driving instructor, from Wakefield, is one of only 20 in the country to score 51/51 on the standards check.

He said: “My students were studying for their theory tests online, but there wasn’t an app with clear voiceovers to help them or their parents with their on-the-road practice.”

The driving instructor made the manoeuvre after 13 year’s experience as an instructor.

He consulted app developers Pocketworks and Tyrell, explaining he wanted to create an app accessible on phone, tablet or desktop, that would help learner drivers to pass their driving test.

The driving instructor has since designed more than 50 3D animations to cover all areas of the test, journeying through such topics such as reversing, lane discipline and junctions.

His red and white mini, a familiar sight on Wakefield’s roads, has also been integrated into the animations.

Mr Rawden added: “Although the Wakefield driving test pass rate is 42 per cent, the average pass rate of my students using the app is over 85 per cent.

I have just updated the app to be compliant with the new driving test changes which came in to effect on December 4.

“This now includes the two new manoeuvres and I am already working on a motorway section which will be required in the test in 2018.”

The ‘Learn to Drive app’ took three years to develop and is on sale for £3.99 for both Apple and Android devices.

Marketing and advertising advice was sourced from another Wakefield-based company, PAB Studios, accelerating the rate of the app’s downloads with a national digital advertising campaign.

Since then more than 20,000 people have benefitted from the step-by-step guide.

MOTORING BODY BACKS NEW TEST

Road safety charity IAM RoadSmart believes the new look driving test will deliver ‘big safety benefits and save lives’.

The motoring body, which helped devise the new test, thinks this will be achieved by learners tackling more real life situations and the introduction of new technology. Neil Greig, director of policy and research, said: “Our key aim was to ensure the test reflects the real world as much as possible and also encourages learners to gain experience of as wide a range of traffic situations as possible.”

Changes include doubling the independent driving element to 20 minutes.