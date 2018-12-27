Wakefield eastern relief road cuts rush hour journey times by 12 minutes, authority claims

Wakefield's eastern relief road has cut journey times for commuters travelling in the area by 12 minutes, the scheme's creators have claimed.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) says that thousands of people driving between Doncaster Road and Newton Bar during the weekday morning rush hour have benefited from the road since it opened in April 2017.

The £33m project has provided motorists with a much-needed bypass around Wakefield city centre.

Space opened up by road is now being used to build 2,500 homes along with leisure and retail facilities.

Wakefield Council leader Peter Box said: "The creation of Wakefield Eastern Relief Road was one of the biggest and most ambitious projects this district has seen in decades and its success has been a huge achievement for Wakefield.

"This is a great example of partnership working and it is very positive that we are seeing the benefits including reducing traffic congestion and faster journey times.

"The project has also improved transport links, opened new land for future development and is creating new jobs to support our district's economy for years to come."

The road was the subject of controversy at the start of 2018 when some drivers complained of being confused by the speed limit.

Police speed checks saw 10 motorists warned for driving too fast in one day in February, which prompted arguments for more signs in the area. Wakefield Council later clarified that the speed limit along the road is 30 miles per hour.

Local Democracy Reporting Service