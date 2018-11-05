Wakefield family appeals for help so Jacob, 10, can go on trip-of-a-lifetime

The family of a 10-year-old boy who has a life-threatening heart disease have appealed for help to allow him to go on a trip-of-a-lifetime to Florida.

Jacob Ocampo, of Stanley, Wakefield, has been seriously ill from birth with congenital heart disease and has spent much of his young life in hospital, having had open heart surgery three times.

The youngster, who also has global development delay and autism, has now been awarded a place on charity Caudwell Children’s annual ‘Destination Dreams’ holiday to Disney World in Florida in December with 24 other children with life-threatening conditions.

But the race is now on to help raise money towards the charity’s cost of £12,000 per family.

Jacob’s mum Jennifer said: “With the current economic climate there’s always the risk they won’t be able to raise enough money by the time the holiday comes around.”

She added: “His little face lights up when he sees the Disney characters on his tablet, or on television, so we can’t wait for him to see them in real life.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/holiday4jacob or text PEAL93 then the amount to 70070.