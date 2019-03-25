Wakefield family's appeal for help to find 'stolen' dog

A 'devastated' family fear their cocker spaniel that has been missing for more than a week was stolen.

Owner David Driver said three-year-old Purdy went missing from their home on Potter Avenue in Lupset on the the morning of Friday, March 15.

He said Purdy and five-year-old Milly had been let out of the house between 8am and 8.30pm.

Mr Driver said went his wife went outside to bring the dogs in and found both were missing.

He said Milly was found nearby and "looked liked she had been kicked" but Purdy was nowhere to be found.

He said: "They're loyal dogs and they don't just run off. My wife said it all happened in the blink of an eye.

"We now believe Purdy has been taken in by somebody or stolen. Me, my wife and three young children are totally devastated."

Earlier this year there were fears that a dog snatcher was targeting pet owners when three dogs went missing on walks.

Anyone with information about Purdy can contact Mr Driver on 07400 239 495.