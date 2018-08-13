Wakefield firm OE Electrics offers new apprenticeships

OE Electrics has teamed up with Wakefield College to offer two new engineering apprenticeships.

Lewis Phillips and Dominik Keeler have already started their induction at the firm and are awaiting a start date when the college year begins in September.

The pair will complete a one-year apprenticeship, supervised by engineering manager Jason Teasdale. They will take part in practical study on site at OE Electrics and complete one day of study per week at Wakefield College working towards their level 2 engineering certificate.

Janine Sibson, from Wakefield College, said: “Wakefield College is delighted to be working in partnership with OE Electrics as they recruit their first apprentices.”

It is the first time that OE Electrics has been able to offer apprenticeships, but the business is hopeful this will be the start of many opportunities to be offered through its new partnership with the college.

The scheme was made possible after the firm moved into a purpose-built facility in Calder Park in 2017. The £9m project, which was part-funded by the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Business Growth Programme, has doubled the size of its Wakefield operations and will lead to the creation of more than 100 jobs over the next few years.

Group Managing Director David Masters, added: “With our move into new premises last year, we now have an opportunity to work more closely with the local community. Janine and Wakefield College have been fantastic and we are excited to continue this relationship and offer more apprenticeships with the college in a variety of business areas going forward.”