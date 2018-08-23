Wakefield Girls earn highest possible GCSE results

Wakefield Girls’ High School are celebrating after earning a remarkable set of GCSE results.

An impressive 93 percent of entries were graded 5 or higher, meaning they are considered a strong pass.

63 percent of all grades fell in the 9 to 7 bracket, with 39 percent graded 9 or 8, equivalent to an A*.

Heidi-Jayne Boyes, the head of the school, said : “It is most pleasing to see that the high standards of academic achievement we are rightly proud, of have been maintained.

“Our girls have approached the reformed subject structure with determination, resilience and confidence.

“These attributes, alongside their GCSE results, will enable each individual to excel in the next, exciting phase of their journey.

“I look forward to helping each girl grow and achieve her potential in Year 12 and beyond.”

Four girls achieved grade 9 in all of their subjects, an extremely rare and difficult achievement under the newly reformed GCSE curriculum.