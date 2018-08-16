Wakefield Girls’ High School enjoys A Level success

Students and teachers at Wakefield Girls’ High School are celebrating after almost two-thirds of their results were graded A* to B.

The highest possible grades were awarded to 64 per cent of entries at the school, with more than half of these graded A* and A.

Overall, 99 percent of the school’s students achieved three or more A Level passes.

Several subjects saw 50 percent or more grades at A* and A, including art and design, German, further maths and religious studies.

13 girls achieved an impressive three A or A* grades overall.

The school’s headteacher, Mrs Gunson, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating two thirds of our results at the highest grades, A*- B.

“The girls have had to meet the challenge of tougher A levels, as they have completed the newly reformed courses in the vast majority of subjects this year, and I am incredibly proud of how well they have done. These results are testament to the hard work of students and staff alike, when even greater commitment is now needed to achieve the highest results.

“It was super to see the girls open their results envelopes this morning and to celebrate their achievements with them. There was much to celebrate, with most girls getting in to their first choice of university.

“I wish the girls the very best of luck as they now take their next steps. Whether they are entering the world of work, embarking on a gap year or heading off to university, I hope each of them will be happy on their chosen path but have every confidence they will be successful.”

