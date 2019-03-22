Wakefield gym membership prices frozen for a year

Wakefield Council has frozen its membership prices for its leisure centres, including Sun Lane, Normanton and Thornes Park.

The price freeze includes all Aspire Health memberships, all pay and play activity, clubs, and swimming lessons.

Julie Russell, Wakefield Council's Service Director for Arts, Culture and Leisure, said: "It's wonderful news that we are able to freeze our prices for the coming year as it is hugely important that the chance to keep fit and healthy is affordable.

"While we understand that water space is limited until the new Five Towns Leisure Centre is built, we hope this will encourage our residents to be able to access other leisure facilities across the district to support their health and wellbeing."

It will remain £23 a month, £18 concessions for the coming year.