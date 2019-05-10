Wakefield homes without water due to burst pipe

A number of homes in Wakefield are without water this morning after a water main burst.

Yorkshire Water said residents on parts of Leeds Road/Newton Green will either have no water or low pressure due to the burst.

They said: "We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water due to a burst main.

"We're urgently working on repairs. Once restored, water may be cloudy or discoloured, this will return to normal shortly after and you can help clear this by running your tap for a few minutes."

They are currently on site working to fix with the problem.