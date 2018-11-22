Wakefield is the hardest place in West Yorkshire to find a parking space, according to research

British drivers spend an average of four days a year looking for parking space. But which city in West Yorkshire is the toughest to park in?

Data shows that the Wakefield is the hardest place to find a parking space in West Yorkshire and the entire Yorkshire and the Humber region.

On a typical day, there are an average of 156 vehicles to every parking space.

GoCompare has measured which cities, boroughs and towns are the hardest to find a parking space, based on the ratio of vehicles to parking space.

They also analysed how many of the overall parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders.

Only the London boroughs that had at least three Park Mark-registered car parks by August 31 2018 were included in their research - therefore, not every borough is featured.

Data for this campaign was sourced from the British Parking Association’s Park Mark Award database and the Department for Transport’s Average Annual Daily Traffic Flow (AADF) within each local authority.

Here are the results:

West Yorkshire

Here are the top five toughest cities in West Yorkshire to find a parking space:

1. Wakefield - 156 vehicles per parking space

2. Kirklees - 137

3. Calderdale - 106

4. Bradford - 40

5. Leeds - 31

Wakefield is also the city with the highest percentage of disabled parking spaces.

These are the Top 3 most disabled-friendly cities in West Yorkshire for parking:

1. Wakefield - 20.2% of parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders

2. Kirklees - 14.6%

3. Bradford - 8.5%

Yorkshire and the Humber

Wakefield is the toughest city in Yorkshire and the Humber to find a parking space

These are the Top 10 places in Yorkshire and the Humber with the highest amount of vehicles per parking space on an average day:

1. Wakefield - 156 vehicles per parking space

2. Kirklees - 137

3. Calderdale - 106

4. Doncaster - 75

5. Sheffield - 58

6. North East Lincolnshire - 52

7. Harrogate - 44

8. Bradford - 40

9. Barnsley - 36

10. Rotherham - 33

Wakefield is also the city with the highest percentage of disabled parking spaces in Yorkshire and the Humber

These are the Top 10 places in Yorkshire and the Humber with the highest percentage of parking spaces for disability badge holders:

1. Wakefield - 20.2 % of parking spaces are reserved for disability badge holders

2. Kirklees - 14.6%

3. Bradford - 8.5%

4. Doncaster - 6.8%

5. North East Lincolnshire - 5.5%

6. Rotherham - 5.4%

7. Harrogate - 5.3 %

8. Sheffield - 4.5%

9. East Riding of Yorkshire - 4.48%

10. Hull - 4.31%

England

Wakefield and Kirklees are positioned third and fourth for the toughest English cities to find a parking space.

This is the ranking of the hardest cities, towns and boroughs to find a parking space in England:

Ealing - 173 vehicles per parking space

Enfield - 157

Wakefield - 156

Kirklees - 137

Hackney - 132

Hillingdon - 125.3

Stockport 124.8

Canterbury - 124

Sandwell - 121

Tunbridge Wells - 108