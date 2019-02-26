Wakefield man is on the run from prison

Police are issuing an appeal to trace a Wakefield man who is wanted on recall to prison.

Wakefield District Police would like to speak with anyone who has seen or has information about 28-year-old Daniel Lomas.

Lomas is wanted after breaking the terms of his release.

He is believed to have recently been in the Leeds area and anyone who has information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield District Police on 101 referencing crime number 13180648680.

Information can also be given online to 101 Livechat at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111