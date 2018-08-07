Wakefield Mid Yorkshire NHS team shortlisted for award

An NHS team that brings together staff from various departments has been shortlisted for a national award.

The multi-disciplinary team at The Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust is in with the chance of being named Team of the Year at the Nursing Times Awards 2018.

The staff are collectively known as the ‘SAFER’ team and are led by Matron Mike Williams.

They were recognised for their work bringing staff from different departments within the trust together to implement the SAFER and red2green process, which helps to reduce patient delays and improve patient experience.

The SAFER project was implemented by the team to address patient delays, improve experience and promote a better approach to structuring patient journeys.

The Mid Yorkshire team will go up against ten other teams - including the British Army, Leeds Teaching Hospitals Trust, NHS Blood and Transplant and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals FT - for the team of the year category.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on October 31.