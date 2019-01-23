Wakefield potholes: Here's what you said to the council's 24-hour pothole refilling claim

New data that revealed it takes Wakefield Council just 24 hours to fill-in potholes in the district was met with some difference of opinion from you, our readers.

The data showed the fastest and slowest-acting councils in Britains when it comes to filling in potholes with Cumbria, Flinstshire and South Lanarkshire aiming to act 'immediately' to repoair those potholes that post the greatest risk to the state of the road and the safety of drivers and riders.

On the list Wakefield Council is recorded as refilling one of these potholes within 24 hours - which has been disputed by readers on our Facebook page.

Here's what you had to say:

Carol Exley said: "Someone from the Highways Deptment wants to try driving from the bottom of Queen Street at the traffic lights along George street to the back of Morrisons, up to the Ridings car park entrance. It's like riding on a rocky road and has been like this for months and months."

Mark Turner said: "The last one I reported was three weeks ago and the tarmac was back out of it within four days. What a joke."

Ian Lloyd said: "I use a road that I know at least six people have complained about. Having to keep reporting and it took four months to be bodged - I mean filled. Can guarantee once the snow and ice arrives it will be full of craters again."

Brenda Dobson said: "Plenty of potholes around Wakefield that have been there for months."

Rebecca O'Reilly: "24 hours? That's the biggest load of codswallop I've ever read."

Sid Middleton: "What they say and what they do are completely different things."

Nick Towers added: "24 hours to come out and look at it then say 'not deep enough.'

What do you think? How could the council do better with filling in potholes around the district?