Around 1,670 homes, in the WF2 area, were left without power much of the day after the outage around 7.25am.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said that all remaining customers had their electricity restored at approximately 3.32pm this afternoon, after engineers attended to investigate.

She added: “We thank all affected customers for their patience whilst our engineers worked safely to restore supplies.”