Wakefield power cut: Northern Powergrid restores electricity to 1,600 homes left without power
Northern Powergrid has confirmed that it has restored the electricity to all of the homes in Wakefield affected by a power cut today (Tuesday, March 21).
Around 1,670 homes, in the WF2 area, were left without power much of the day after the outage around 7.25am.
A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said that all remaining customers had their electricity restored at approximately 3.32pm this afternoon, after engineers attended to investigate.
She added: “We thank all affected customers for their patience whilst our engineers worked safely to restore supplies.”