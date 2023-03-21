News you can trust since 1852
Wakefield power cut: Northern Powergrid restores electricity to 1,600 homes left without power

Northern Powergrid has confirmed that it has restored the electricity to all of the homes in Wakefield affected by a power cut today (Tuesday, March 21).

By Shawna Healey
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 1 min read

Around 1,670 homes, in the WF2 area, were left without power much of the day after the outage around 7.25am.

A spokeswoman for Northern Powergrid said that all remaining customers had their electricity restored at approximately 3.32pm this afternoon, after engineers attended to investigate.

She added: “We thank all affected customers for their patience whilst our engineers worked safely to restore supplies.”

