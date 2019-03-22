Wakefield pub up for sale after refurb work halted

A pub in Wakefield city centre that has been shut for months has gone up for sale after its company went into administration.

The Wakey Tavern on Lower Warrengate shut last year for a refurbishment which included a fish and chip shop being built within the pub.

But work was stopped around October and there has been no sign of it restarting.

Now the pub has been put on the market, along with six others within the group including the Ponty Tavern in Pontefract.

Business advisers Christie & Co has brought the pubs to the market on behalf of joint administrators, Quantama LLP.

Neil Morgan, managing director of pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co said: “The sale represents a good opportunity.

“We expect to receive strong interest from a range of buyers, including regional operators looking to strengthen their current portfolio.”