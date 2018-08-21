Wakefield Pugneys Country Park Boat House cafe reopens

THE cafe at Pugneys Country Park in Wakefield has reopened after undergoing a revamp.

The refurbished Boat House cafe is now under the control of Wakefield Council after the lease expired for the previous tenant.

Wakefield councillors Les Shaw and Jacquie Speight at the cafe.

The cafe, which reopened today (Tues Agust 21) , will be open from 9am to 4pm seven-days-a-week.

Coun Les Shaw, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, said: “We’re delighted to be welcoming new and improved facilities to Pugneys.

"It’s a fantastic location, right by the lake, and people can also sit outside and take food out if they wish.

"The extensive menu has lots of new and healthy options to enjoy, alongside different daily specials.”



The cafe has been given a fresh, bright new look with redecoration throughout and new tables and chairs.



Coun Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport, said: “The Boat House is a fantastic addition to Pugneys.

"This busy country park welcomes thousands of visitors each year so I’m sure the improved facilities will be enjoyed by many.”



For more information call 01924 305830 or emaileventsandfunctions@wakefield.gov.uk