Wakefield railway model group poised for Channel 5 TV starring role

Wakefield Railway Modellers’ Society are bringing up their 60th year and are getting ready for a TV appearance tonight (Friday).

As part of the group's year of activities they recently sent a team to the Great Model Railway Challenge.

The series is currently being shown on Channel 5 on Friday evenings at 5pm. The show has taken off with viewing figures surpassing those expected.

Team Wakefield episode sees them adopt the theme of 'WaterWorld'. A team of WRMS members had a budget of £2,500 of materials donated by the sponsoring organisations along with three bare base boards.

The team had just 24 hours of modelling time spread over three days to come up with a show-stopping layout.

Three teams were involved in each heat and were judged by Steve Flint, editor of the Railway Modeller, and Kathy Millatt, master modeller.

The winning team went into a grand final due to be shown next Friday (November 9).

The completed layout will be displayed as part of the 57th Exhibition Model Railway Exhibition which runs from November 16-18 at Thornes Park Sports Stadium.

he club are inviting visitors to become members and using the layout as a base and move it to an exhibition standard exhibit whilst at the same time learning about all aspects of building a layout.