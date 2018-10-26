Wakefield restaurant in the running to be named best takeaway in Yorkshire

Finalists for the Best Takeaway in Yorkshire and the Humber 2018 have been announced, and a Wakefield restaurant is among them.

Those to make the final stages include: Bear Kitchen Italian Restaurant, Westgate End, Wakefield, Cafe Thai Restaurant, Stainland Road, Halifax, The Sweetie People, Town Gate, Bradford, Hirds family fisheries, Backhold Lane, Halifax, Sakushi Japanese Restaurant, Campo Lane, Sheffield, and Khyber Indian Restaurant, The Green, Bradford.

The BTAs, run in association with Just Eat, are all about recognising small and often family run businesses.

Yorkshire’s top six take-aways, as voted by the public, will now attend a national awards ceremony on November 12 at London’s Savoy. Judges, including former Dragon’s Den star Sarah Willingham, and UK MD of Just Eat, Graham Corfield, will identify 12 regional winners and the overall victor for Best Takeaway in Britain, with other awards for; Best Takeaway Chef in Britain, Best Delivery Driver, and the Game Changer award.