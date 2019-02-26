Wakefield Ridings to open new clothes shop

A new clothes shop will open at The Ridings this weekend.

Ladieswear store Klass is set to open on Saturday, March 2.

The firm was established in 1985 and has more than 170 stores and concessions through the UK and Ireland.

The brand carries a range of affordable ladies’ fashion in sizes 10-22 and will open with a 20 per cent discount on everything until March 10.

It also sells a range of jewellery and accessories.

The Ridings centre director Lee Appleton said: “We’re delighted to welcome Klass to Wakefield and the store will be a great addition to our upper mall.

"Our shoppers always cite ladies fashion as something they want to see more of, so we know it will be really popular”.

Kate Paslowski, head of marketing at Klass, said: “The Ridings Centre has presented an excellent opportunity for us to expand our portfolio. The store location in the centre is excellent with high footfall and is perfect for our target customer.”

The store has brought new employment to the area with a manager position and a number of part time positions created.