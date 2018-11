A road in Wakefield remains closed this morning after an earlier crash.

The A642 Southfield Lane in Horbury is closed both ways from Rayner Street to Daw Lane due to an accident at around 6.30am involving a motorcycle and a Toyota Corolla car.

The rider of the motorbike was injured and taken to hospital.

A road closure was put in place and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Traffic is still slow around the area.