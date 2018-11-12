Wakefield’s Homebase store to close next year

Wakefield’s Homebase store will close early next year.

In August, Homebase announced plans to launch a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) and published a list of 42 stores marked for potential closure.

The Wakefield store was not among the list of closures.

But as a result of negotiations with landlords, the Ings Road store has now been marked for closure, and is selling stock at a reduced price as it prepares to close.

The store is expected to cease trading on Friday, January 4, 2019.