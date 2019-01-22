Wakefield's Night Shelter to open tonight as temperatures fall below freezing

Wakefield's night shelter will open tonight, as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

The shelter, at Wakefield Baptist Church, Belle Isle Avenue, provides shelter for those who find themselves without somewhere to stay on cold nights.

Open from 8pm to 8am, the shelter opens its doors whenever the Met office predicts that temperature will fall below 0 degrees for three or more consecutive nights.

The shelter will open today, Tuesday, January 22, as temperatures are expected to fall to minus 1.

Guests are served with a hot meal on arrival and breakfast in the morning, and are provided with a mattress, sleeping bag and pillow.

Those who stay are also offered comfortable facilities, the chance to shower, and free clothes to take away, subject to donations.

The Night Shelter is open to over 18s of any gender, background, nationality or status.

For more information, visit the Wakefield Baptist Church website.

Contact the night shelter mobile on 07477 897929, or call Wakefield Baptist Church on 01924 382966.