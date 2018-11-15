Wakefield’s PizzaExpress to host Snowball Dough Ball Day for Macmillan Cancer Support

It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again - on Wednesday, November 21 PizzaExpress will host Snowball Dough Ball Day in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Every year PizzaExpress celebrates the launch of its Christmas menu with Snowball Dough Ball Day. This is the third year running that the restaurant brand will use the day to raise funds for Macmillan.

From 11.30am you can visit your nearest PizzaExpress restaurant and purchase a delicious portion of Snowball Dough Balls for just £1 – with all proceeds going to the charity.

This year for the first time, shoppers can also snap-up a pack of festive favourites from their local Tesco supermarket.

Each snow globe contains 16 Snowball Dough Balls flavoured with cinnamon and coated in caster sugar served alongside a vanilla dip.

Available from just £3, £1 from each pack sold on the 21st November will also be dough-nated to Macmillan.*

PizzaExpress has raised over £1.5 million for Macmillan over the past two and a half years, helping the charity provide vital support for people living with cancer.

Just £28 could cover the cost of a Macmillan nurse for an hour.

Helping navigate treatment side effects, being a shoulder to cry on and even sharing practical advice like diet and lifestyle tips, these nurses do everything they can to make cancer that little bit more bearable. £552 could fund a Macmillan support worker for a week helping make sure those in need get the support they need and are entitled to.

Around £40,000 could pay for a quiet room in a Macmillan cancer information and support centre, where people with cancer and their families can spend some much-needed quality time together during exhausting treatment days.

Macmillan receives no government funding and relies on generous donations from the public to help us support people with the emotional, practical and financial impact of a cancer diagnosis. But more people are living with cancer in the UK than ever before and millions more need our support.

Macmillan wants to help everyone with cancer live life as fully as they can. To find out more, call 0300 1000 200 or visit www.macmillan.org.uk.

For more information about PizzaExpress and their infamous Snowball Dough Balls, please visit www.pizzaexpress.com.

Don't forget to tweet/instagram/facebook/snapchat us using #SnowballDoughBallDay when you've picked up a portion from your nearest PizzaExpress or Tesco.

