Wakefield's Trinity Walk: What are the shopping centre's Christmas opening hours?

The festive lights have been switched on and the shelves are full of all things sparkly - it's definitely Christmas at Trinity Walk.

And if you're ready to hit the shopping centre (well, there are only a little over four weeks left to shop!) to pick up those gifts, here are the opening times.

Tonight (Thursday, November 22) the centre will open until 8pm with free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 29th November - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 6th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Thursday 13th December - 9am to 8pm. Free parking after 3pm.

Monday 17th December - 9am to 8pm.

Tuesday 18th December - 9am to 8pm.

Wednesday 19th December - 9am to 8pm.

Thursday 20th December - 9am to 8pm.

Friday 21st December - 9am to 8pm.

Saturday 22nd December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Sunday 23rd December - 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Christmas Eve - 9am to 5.30pm.

Boxing Day - 9am to 5.30pm. Parking 50p.

Thursday 27th December - 9am to 8pm.

Friday 28th December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Saturday 29th December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Sunday 30th December - 10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.

Monday 31st December - 9am to 5.30pm.

Tuesday 1st January10.30am to 4.30pm. 50p parking.

Wednesday 2nd January 9am to 5.30pm - Back to normal trading hours.

**Some stores may vary as they control their own opening hours, so please visit their websites for further information.