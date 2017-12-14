Wakefield snow days flashback

Wakefield escaped the snow last weekend.

Some people were relieved it never materialised. While others felt cheated to miss out on a Wakefield white out. So we thought we would dip into the Express archives to re-live some snow days from down the years. Our main picture shows ex Wakefield Express reporter Lindsay Pantry at Grasmere Road in Alverthorpe in 2010. The middle picture shows Low Laithes to St Paul’s Church in Alverthorpe carpeted in snow in 1978. The bottom image is of people sledging in Thornes Park in 1985.

Lindsay Pantry in Alverthorpe in 2010.