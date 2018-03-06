Wakefield Toys R Us announces huge closing down sale as firm is plunged into administration

Toys R Us Wakefield has confirmed an extensive closing down sale with discounts of up to 25 per cent on all stock.

Everything in the store has been reduced and has to go, including new stock arriving this week as warehouses are cleared, following the announcement the firm was going into administration.

Around 3,000 staff face redundancy across the country.

Gift cards will be honoured until Sunday March 11.

Deposits paid by customers under Take Time to Pay Agreements towards larger purchases will be honoured, provided that the outstanding balance is paid and the goods are collected by March 11.

Alternatively, customers can use their deposits towards the cost of any in-store purchases provided that these are also completed by March 11.

The firm will exchange goods that are unopened, in a resalable condition and have a valid proof of purchase.

Exchanges can only be made whilst the stores remain open and customers are encouraged to do so before March 11.

Toy R Us is no longer accepting returns for refunds but customers’ statutory rights with regard to faulty merchandise are not affected.

The store is continuing to trade until further notice.

A spokesman for Toys R Us Wakefield said: “There are plenty of bargains to be had in store, everything is now reduced by up to 25 per cent on shelf price.

"If you’re looking for toys or expecting a baby then head to the store now, everything must go. Due to such fast-moving demand, please hurry before all the stock is gone”.