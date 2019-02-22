Wakefield Trinity back rugby league for those with learning disabilities and autism

Wakefield Trinity are one of 12 rugby league clubs set to kick off a new version of the sport for people with learning disabilities and autism.

The Community Integrated Care Learning Disability Super League will give people with learning disabilities the opportunity to play an adapted version of rugby league in a series of festivals and events.

Organisers said it is a world first for a professional sports league to shares its brand with a learning disability sports programme, and will help promote skills and confidence.