Wakefield Trinity fans have suffered 'huge disappointment' over stadium

Wakefield Trinity fans have suffered "huge disappointment" as the wait for a new stadium rumbles on, the council's leader has acknowledged.

At a Cabinet meeting, Peter Box said that he understood why supporters of the Super League club were frustrated by a lack of progress on the matter.

The Newmarket Lane land earmarked for the stadium.

The government approved plans for a new £19m ground and complex on Newmarket Lane in Stanley in 2012.

Trinity fans have now reacted angrily to plans to develop a new warehouse on the site by landowners Yorkcourt, as they claim the application ignores the prospect of a new stadium entirely.

Last week, MP Mary Creagh warned the council against supporting the latest application and accused Yorkcourt of hoping fans "forget" the 2012 agreement.

Asked about the situation at a public question and answer session at Ossett Town Hall on Monday, Coun Box said that talks with the club were continuing in the hope of a resolution.

He said: "We as a local authority are committed to trying to provide a community stadium.

"We have, as you'd expect, been talking to representatives from the club for some time.

"That's where we're at at the moment.

"There is concern about this latest proposal at Newmarket.

"I don't want to go into any more detail than that.

"I know there's been huge disappointment from Trinity fans about the lack of progress.

"I'm sorry to choose my words so carefully. I'm sorry to be so cryptic, but that's where we are at the moment."

Last month, the Wakefield and District community trust said that fans were "at the end of their tether" over the issue.

Chairman Jonathan Stone said that the club's current league position was not sustainable without a change of home, away from Belle Vue.

Should the new warehouse be approved, it would become a beer distribution centre which would create around 130 jobs for the area, Yorkcourt have said in their planning application.