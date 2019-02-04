Wakefield Trinity stars to join animal lovers at vet centre's anniversary open day

Kind-hearted staff at a £5 million vet centre in Wakefield will be marking its first birthday by supporting a charity which helped nearly 10 veterinary professionals in crisis every day during 2018.

Paragon Veterinary Referrals is staging a sponsored ‘birthday’ bike ride to raise money for Vetlife, a charity which supports people in the veterinary industry who are suffering from emotional, health and financial problems.

They’ll be joined in the saddle by rugby league stars from Super League side Wakefield Trinity, who are supporting the fundraiser and topping up their fitness ahead of the new season, as part of their partnership with Paragon.

Everyone taking part will ride eight miles, on exercise bikes, to represent the eight calls and emails Vetlife dealt with from veterinary professionals every day in 2018 – a total of 2,775 for the year.

The bike ride is part of an open day being held on Saturday, February 9, to mark a year since the practice opened its doors.

The event runs from 10am to 3pm and is open to both veterinary professionals and members of the public.

Paragon manager director Ian Monteith said: “We have had a marvellous first year and wanted to mark our anniversary in a meaningful way.

“That’s where the Vetlife idea began, especially when we learned that the charity dealt with 2,775 cases in 2018 - that’s almost 10 a day.

“Our idea was for everyone taking part to cycle eight miles to highlight the vital work the charity does on a daily basis. We’re very proud to support Vetlife and raise awareness of its terrific work.”

Vetlife president Geoff Little said: “We’re really grateful to Paragon for its support, especially in an age where social media makes it harder for veterinary professionals to break away from their work.

“The demand for our services has risen dramatically in recent years, so any help we receive goes a long way.”

The sponsored bike ride will be staged in the foyer at Paragon, which is based at Wakefield’s Paragon Business Park, using static exercise bikes loaned by the neighbouring Bannatyne’s gym.

For more information visit www.paragonreferrals.co.uk.

