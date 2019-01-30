Wakefield Trinity team up with city centre food bank

Wakefield Trinity have linked up with St Catherine’s Church Food Bank to help collect canned food donations.

Trinity supporters are being asked to ‘Bring-A-Tin’ to the team's first home fixture of the 2019 Betfred Super League against St Helens on Sunday, February 10.

Lisa Grant, centre manager at St Catherine's Church centre.

Lisa Grant, centre manager at St Catherine’s Church said: “St Catherine’s Church are delighted to be approached by Wakefield Trinity with their offer to collect canned goods for our Emergency Food Bank.

“Demand for our food bank continues to rise, so any donation is very welcome and much needed.

“In 2018 we handed out just under 6,000 food parcels and since the beginning of 2019 we have distributed 704 food parcels."

Read more: ‘School’s food bank has saved our Christmas’

The drop off point for the donations will be by the reception at the Mobile Rocket Stadium which is situated next to the Rollins Shack.

Supporters are advised to drop off their donations before heading through the turnstiles.

Trinity Marketing Manager Adam Sweeney, stated, “We are very grateful for the support we have received from the staff and fans and hope to continue to work in partnership with them in the future to ensure that we can continue to provide this much needed project.

“St Catherine’s make a huge difference to thousands of impoverished residents across the Wakefield District who rely on regular food aid.

“We want to contribute to their cause by making sure they’re able to provide for the most vulnerable in our society.

“We hope our fans, and the St Helens fans, can come together to ensure St Catherine’s can continue their fantastic work and provide for those in need."

A number of the first team squad will then deliver any donations made to St Catherine’s Church on Monday, February 11.