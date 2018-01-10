Wakefield village off licence bid opposed: Claims of anti-social behaviour and drug use in area

CAMPAIGNERS in a Wakefield village are opposing a bid for a new convenience store to be granted a licence to sell alcohol amid claims of anti-social behaviour and drug use in the area.

Fears have been raised it would be a “recipe for disaster” if Postcode Shopping Ltd is granted a licence to sell alcohol from 6am to 11pm seven-days-a-week at a new store planned at Ashdene Drive, Crofton. The company wants a licence for a proposed Spar store at 123 to 125 Ashdene Drive in a unit which has stood empty for a number of years. A 41-signature petition opposing the proposals has been submitted to Wakefield Council’s licensing sub committee, which meets at County Hall at 1.30pm on Friday January 26. Letters of objection have been submitted by Crofton Parish Council and Coun Maureen Cummings (Lab/Crofton, Ryhill and Walton) Coun Cummings wrote on behalf of Crofton, Ryhill and Walton councillors: “The shop in question is located at the end of a row of shops which over the last few years have attracted anti-social behaviour in many forms and is well-documented by the police and the council. These shops are located in the middle of a very residential area. “The current three shops are takeaways and attract a lot of youths who hang around causing disturbance, using bad language, being confrontational to the residents and allegedly taking drugs. To add alcohol to this mix would be a recipe for disaster.”

Crofton Parish councillor David Kimbley, said: “I have got no objections to a shop opening, but the sale of alcohol from 6am is ridiculous. Locals don’t want it.”

Crofton Parish Council chairman Trevor Chalkley, said: “We are more than happy to support the opening of a shop at the site but at this moment in time its too early to support an extended alcohol licence.”

The premises licence application states that CCTV will be in operation at the store and images will be kept for 31 days. The application adds: “All staff at the store will be trained in how to manage any person who they suspect may create a public nuisance in the area of the store.”