Warning after 'school age kids' spotted on M1 near Wakefield

School children have been spotted walking on the M1 motorway.

A tweet sent out by Highways England said it was the second report of the day of school age kids on the motorway at junction 39 near Durkar.

They said they found CCTV of them walking in lane one.

READ: Motorway closures planned in Wakefield as work on M1 noise barrier begins

Both of the children were teenage girls.

They said: "Check with our daughter if she skipped school. We really don't want people hurt on our road."

Police were sent to the area and the school has been informed.

*The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight this week for barrier work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry and northbound exit with a 50mph speed restriction until April.