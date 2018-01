Horses were running loose on a country lane near Pontefract.

Police issued a warning to motorists in the area after three horses were spotted in Royd Moor Lane, Hemsworth, at about 2pm today.

West Yorkshire Police Contact Centre said on Twitter that it had "have been made aware of three loose horses in the area of Royd Moor lane in Pontefract".

The force urged people in the area to "please drive carefully".