WATCH: Could ‘England’s Dream’ come true at the finals ?

A school has recorded an unofficial single in support of England’s World Cup team.

Almost 400 pupils at St. Michael’s CE Academy recorded the “pop-punk unofficial World Cup single” and video last month and posted it on YouTube, where it has earned hundreds of views.

The song, ‘England’s Dream’, was written by Year 6 teacher Paul Tattersfield in January. He said: “I have MS and it was particularly bad in winter.

“So I wrote the song as something to do, a bit of a song about looking to the future and summer.

“When I spoke to the children they said they were looking forward to the World Cup as well, so we decided that to take our minds off the SATs we would turn it into a World Cup song.

“It was originally just going to be an afternoon project, but it spiralled and became a whole school project. We brought in a recording studio and the whole school recorded the vocals.”

Mr Tattersfield, who was in a band when he was younger, said that writing and recording the song was “like reliving my youth.”

The music video imagines a scenario where England beats Germany in the final to become World Cup winners later this summer. It features pupils from the school cheering on their classmates as they “win” the World Cup. Comments from pupils speaking in heavy Yorkshire accents are translated in captions on the video.

The song is available to buy on iTunes. All proceeds will go towards the of new creative arts equipment for the school.

Mr Tattersfield hopes that the England team will hear the single eventually, and sees the song as an alternative to an official single.

He said: “It used to be that the team would go and record one, but they don’t do that any more.

“We have discussed maybe having a go at doing some kind of Christmas single, but we’re just enjoying this first.”