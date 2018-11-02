We will remember them

Parades, performances, services and memorials will be among the events held to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War.

Across Wakefield, people will gather to commemorate 100 years since the end of hostilities, at 11am on Sunday, November 11, 1918.

Over four years, the bloody conflict had claimed the lives of an estimated 17 million soldiers and civilians.

And this month, 100 years after the end of the war, the fallen will be honoured at remembrance events across the district.

Coun Stuart Heptinstall, Mayor of Wakefield, said: “I hope many people will come to a remembrance event to show pride, appreciation and respect for all those who have fought for their country and the freedom we enjoy today.”

As part of the commemorations, a single poppy will be projected onto the side of Wakefield Cathedral in the run up to Remembrance Sunday, before the tower is lit white, for hope, on the evening of Sunday, November 11.

The cathedral worked with Wakefield BID and students from Backstage Academy to develop the light projection.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Revd Simon Cowling said: “Now that the First World War has receded from living memory into history we need to look at new ways to connect ourselves with the young men and women of that generation who gave their lives.

“I hope that what we are offering will enable people of all faiths and no faith to feel a sense of community solidarity and to express a collective desire for peace and reconciliation between the nations.”

Monday, November 5

6.30pm: Wakefield Cathedral will host an open singing workshop for the massed choir of the Trench Symphony, which will feature new music inspired by the text, memories, stories and music of WW1.

Wednesday, November 7

7pm: Journey’s End, a realistic film showing the experience of the trenches during WW1, will be shown at St Austin’s Church, on Wentworth Terrace.

Thursday, November 8

7.30pm: The Angel of Passchendaele, a short film about Wakefield’s very own war heroine, Nellie Spindler, will be shown at Wakefield’s Mechanics’ Theatre, on Wood Street. Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased from www.wakefieldcivicsociety.org.uk

Friday, November 9

7pm: The Crows of Albion will perform a selection of songs about the First World War at The Red Shed, on Vicarage Street. Entry to the gig is free, but attendees are asked to donate warm clothing, food and cash to support homelessness charities.

Sunday, November 11

10am: The Horbury remembrance day parade will meet outside The Kings Arms, on New Street. They will arrive at St Peter’s and St Leonard’s Church for an 11am remembrance service and will later continue to Horbury Working Men’s Club.

10.55am: Wakefield Cathedral will host an Act of Remembrance at the cathedral and the War Memorial. As part of the commemoration services, four ‘Tommy’ figures, six foot tall metal silhouettes designed to serve as a reminder of the millions of lives sacrificed, will make an appearance.

11am: The national two minutes silence will be held to mark Remembrance Sunday. The silence traditionally follows the playing of the Last Post, a musical call used to honour those who have been killed in war.

11am: New plaques will be unveiled at the Ossett War Memorial, bearing the names of the Ossett Fallen - 402 men and women who died in the First and Second World Wars. Children from Ossett’s 11 schools will unveil the engraved names.

3pm: The Stanley War Memorial will be rededicated after almost five years in storage. The memorial has been cleaned and regilded for the service, which will take place on the old church site at the end of Church Road.

4.30pm: In Woolley Village, an all-ages event will begin with a faith tea and will include the reading of poems, a procession and the lighting of the village’s beacon.

6pm: Bell ringers nationwide will take place in the Peal for Peace, ringing church and cathedral bells to commemorate the centenary of the end of the war. Wakefield Cathedral, St Peter’s Church, Woolley will all be taking part in the ringing.