Bank holiday weather: Met Office warns of 'heavy showers' and 'thunder' across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford
Wakefield will see highs of 17C tomorrow (Friday) despite the chance of continuing heavy showers.
A yellow severe weather warning for rain is currently in place across the district until midnight tonight (Thursday) due to an area of low pressure moving from the east over the UK.
The heavy rain has already led to numerous travel disruptions, road closures and has caused household floods.
Despite this, the weather will seemingly improve on Saturday, with the outlook for the weekend reading: “Feeling warmer on Saturday with sunshine and mostly dry conditions.”
Conditions are likely to change on Sunday though, as we see a return to more unsettled and showery weather.
The outlook for the weekend, in Wakefield, continues: “Sunday and Monday, outbreaks of rain, perhaps thunder on Monday, chance of some brighter spells. Light winds.”
